'Without us they won't make it into the Knesset'

Otzma Yehudit leader calls for joint list with Jewish Home and National Union to ensure all 3 parties make it into the Knesset.

Otzma Yehudit leader attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir is working to create a right-wing bloc which will include both his party and the Jewish Home-National Union list.

According to Ben-Gvir, such a bloc is the only way to ensure that all three parties make it into the 21st Knesset.

"Without this they won't pass the electoral threshold," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich said, "In my opinion, we must join, all of us, because we do not have the privilege of being adventurous and losing votes in this election, and it's a real danger."

"It will be a technical union, just for the election period, in order to avoid losing votes," he added.

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) said Friday morning that "the question of uniting with Otzma Yehudit will be discussed starting this morning. Any decision, as we agreed, will be made as a team. We will need to examine whether this will benefit or harm us. If joining together with Otzma Yehudit will mean that the Jewish Home will lose some of its religious voters...then we will need to examine it, since we see ourselves as representing all Religious Zionists - those who send their children to national religious schools, to integrated schools, to schools which have additional Judaic studies, and to Talmud Torahs."

"We will need to examine if this lowers the number of votes for the Jewish Home-National Union... From the Jewish Home's National Religious perspective, the party is religious, socially involved, and democratic. We will need to weigh these things in the coming days and examine them...in the Jewish Home conference on Sunday night and maybe also via surveys."