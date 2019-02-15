Finance Minister: I'll do everything I can to prevent price hike

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) promised to do everything possible to prevent the prices of price-controlled dairy products from rising.

Responding Friday to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's statement that there is no reason the government cannot raise the cost of price-controlled dairy products, Kahlon said, "Over the past year, I have refused to sign an agreement to raise the prices of dairy products."

"This is because I believe it to be a cynical and unnecessary step, taken by an aggressive and exploitative monopoly which aims to increase profits at the expense of the public.

"It pains me that the attorney's office did not see fit to back my stance.

"I will do everything in my power, within the confines of the law, to prevent this unnecessary price hike. I intend to order that the subject of the dairies' management, first and foremost that of Tnuva, as well as the relationships between the dairies, be re-examined immediately after the elections."