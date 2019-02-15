'We saw a helicopter and realized it was over'

Members of the Jordan family, who were rescued after becoming lost while hiking, tell their story and thank their rescuers.

The Jordan family, rescued earlier this week after they became lost while hiking in the Nachal Darga, spoke about the events leading up to their rescue.

"There were a few stressful minutes, but we knew that in the end, they would get us out and we wouldn't spend the night there," one of the family members, Dvir, told News 12.

The father, Adi, added, "We started hiking at 7:05, and we intended to finish the trail in the afternoon. We had concerns that we would be delayed a bit, and we did have issues. It was very difficult to hike down the waterfalls, the rappelling line I brought got tangled, and we had to raise it and lower it every time. And time got away from us."

As the hike dragged out, the family found themselves in the dark. Adi's wife told the family that they had not had any contact with him since the morning. A large team of police officers, firemen, Magen David Adom paramedics, a helicopter, and rescue units was formed. After several hours of searching, the helicopter identified the family.

"We knew they were looking for us, we saw a helicopter above us and we understood that it was for us, but we were okay, we were just stuck in the dark," the children said.

"The only thing I could think of was that I didn't want my wife to worry," Adi explained. "We had the equipment, we still had water, there was no real issue."

"When we saw the helicopter we tried to wave to it and to signal it with our phones, and eventually it did recognize us."

Volunteers from the "Megillot" rescue unit evacuated the family.

"The nation of Israel is amazing. Everyone joined together to help and it's really amazing," Adi said emotionally.

His son added, "Thank you to everyone who volunteered to come and help. We were surprised by the number of people who volunteered to come in the middle of the night. We saw afterwards how the media had covered it, and we were in shock."