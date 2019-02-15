Israel in for a cold, wet weekend

Thunderstorms, snow, in the north and haze in the south give way to light rainfall across the country.

Israelis can look forward to a cold, rainy weekend.

Friday will see local rainfall in northern Israel, along with a few thunderstorms. Snow is expected to fall on Mount Hermon and other high-altitude areas in the north. Harsh winds will blow, and temperatures will drop to below seasonal average. Southern Israel will be hazy, and the haze may reach central Israel as well.

Rain will fall intermittently on Friday night, and there may be thunderstorms in northern Israel and along the cost. Snow will continue to fall on Mount Hermon. Flooding may occur in the Jordan Valley, the Judean Desert, and near the Dead Sea. Temperatures will be colder than seasonal average.

Saturday's weather will be similar to Friday night's, with rainfall and thunderstorms in northern Israel and along the coast, and a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert, Jordan Valley, and the Dead Sea region. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average and snow is expected to fall on Mount Hermon.

Sunday will see light local rains, mostly in northern and central Israel. There will be a slight rise in temperatures, but they will remain lower than seasonal average.

Monday will see light local rains, from northern Israel to the northern Negev. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average.