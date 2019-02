In Europe, anti-Semitism is on the rise again and Jay Shapiro wonders whether the time has not come to eradicate it from the world.

Jay Shapiro is concerned about the dramatic rise in recent anti-Semitic incidents in Europe, which joins harsh data on the increase in attacks against Jews, including in Germany.

He says that European anti-Semitism is a characteristic of both the political left and the political right so it is doubly dangerous for Jews.