Jewish Home and National Union to run together

The heads of the Jewish Home and National Union parties, Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich, on Thursday evening signed an agreement on a joint run in the elections for the 21st Knesset.

According to the agreement, the list will be put together using the “zipper method”. The Jewish Home will receive the odd numbers on the list and the National Union the even numbers.

The National Union party will be entitled to choose first the role it will be given as part of an entry into the coalition.

If one minister is appointed, there will be a rotation between Rabbi Peretz and Smotrich. In addition to a rotation in the role of the sole minister, if there is an odd number of MKs in the Knesset, there will be rotation in the final spot.

The agreement states that "all decisions will be made with the consent of both parties, and the division of all the roles will be done in a rational manner by the two chairpersons of the parties."

Rabbi Peretz welcomed the agreement in a post on Twitter on Thursday evening.

“Religious Zionism won,” he wrote.

“The Jewish Home party is marching forward in unity. I am happy and proud to lead the party forward. Together we will lead religious Zionism to a large, powerful and influential home in the Israeli public,” added Rabbi Peretz.

The Likud party said in response to the Jewish Home and National Union's joint run, "We welcome the agreement between the Jewish Home and the National Union and call on them to unite with additional forces to ensure the victory of the right-wing bloc in the elections."