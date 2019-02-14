Report: AG to charge Netanyahu with attempted bribery

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is preparing to indict Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on charges of attempted bribery, Channel 12 reported Thursday night.

According to the report, the Attorney General has adopted the position put forward by Tel Aviv district prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari that enough evidence exists for the Prime Minister to be charged with attempted bribery in connection to the Case 2000 investigation.

Mandelblit had previously shied away from accepting the prosecution’s position on attempted bribery charges in Case 2000.

The Case 2000 investigation, one of three in which the Prime Minister faces possible indictments following police recommendations he be charged, involves allegations Netanyahu advanced legislation which would stymie one of the main competitors of the Yediot Ahronot newspaper. In exchange, it is alleged, Netanyahu was promised more favorable coverage in the paper by its owner, Arnon Moses.

The Attorney General is expected to summon Netanyahu by the end of the month to a hearing prior to a formal announcement on charges. At the very latest, the meeting is expected to take place in early March.

Last month it was reported that Mandelblit is also leaning towards bribery charges against Netanyahu in connection with the Case 4000 investigation, which relates to claims Netanyahu pushed regulatory changes which would benefit the Bezeq telecommunications company as part of a deal with the company’s owner for favorable coverage on a news site under his ownership.