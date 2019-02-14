Teen injured by metal bar which fell from construction site

15-year-old girl suffers head injury when iron bar falls from construction site into her school grounds in Jerusalem.

A 15-year-old girl was injured Thursday afternoon when an iron bar from a construction site near her school.

Magen David Adom Paramedics provided emergency first aid and evacuated the girl to Hadassah Ein Karem Hospital in Jerusalem. She is listed in moderate condition with a head injury.

Police officers, investigators and forensic experts were summoned to investigate the incident, and an investigation revealed that the incident took place inside the school area, during which an iron bar fell from a nearby construction site and hit the head of one of the students. Police investigators detained a number of people for questioning, including the foreman of the construction site.

"When I got there, I saw the girl lying inside a building in a semi-conscious state and suffering from a bleeding head injury," said a senior MDA medic.

"I immediately started the medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and she was quickly evacuated to a hospital in an intensive care unit with a moderate and stable condition. Another girl who apparently witnessed the incident fainted and was treated by us at the site," he added.