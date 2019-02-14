Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked of the New Right party warned today of the implications of the "Deal of the Century" expected to be presented by US President Donald Trump.

"The public is sleepy," Shaked claimed in an interview during a conference of directors of religious Zionist institutions at the Dead Sea. "We need ideological right-wing parties that will be significant alongside the Likud in order to stop the plan."

Regarding the state of construction in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem, Shaked noted that this depends on the status of the New Right party after the elections: "There is insufficient construction. We hope to receive a double-digit number of seats and Bennett wants to receive the defense portfolio. I hope that this will lead to the advancement of construction in Judea and Samaria. This will be good for both the housing problem and the security problem. We have to create continuous construction between Rosh Ha'ayin and Ariel, and we need courage."

Shaked made it clear that she was not afraid of the situation in which Gantz would win the elections, but rather of a situation in which Netanyahu would form the government but Gantz would become the main partner, "Ganz will not be prime minister but he can enter and be a significant partner. I hope that after the elections there will be a right-wing government without left-wing parties."

Flash 90 Shaked at conference

Later, Shaked was asked about her feelings in the face of anger among the religious public when she and Bennett left the Jewish Home Party, "With feelings we cannot argue. And I didn't separate from religious Zionism. I continue to consult with the same people. We wanted to open up the party to other parties and it did not work, you can be angry but do not forget the good things we did and that we will do."

In response to the criticism voiced on her and Bennett by former Knesset Member Orit Struck regarding their positions on religious and state issues, Shaked replied, "Some in the public did not vote for us because they thought the party was not religious and voted for the haredim. We did not make a mistake that we were in Jewish Home. We brought the party to tremendous achievements, even for religious Zionism. When we entered politics, a Palestinian state was legitimate. We changed the discourse and moved the whole system rightward.

"Today, two separate parties will increase the right. The knit-kippah wearies are independent people and a mixed public. We are a mixed and value-based party. We will continue to struggle for values ​​that are important to us, such as applying Israeli law to Area C and changing the legal system."

In response to the claim that the timing of her and Bennett's departure from Jewish Home was inappropriate, Shaked replied, "This move was made out of rational thinking that it is more right to split forces in order to strengthen the right wing. I'm sure that after the unification between Peretz and Betzalel the party will recover," she said.

Shaked was also asked to comment on a petition to the Supreme Court regarding the opening of businesses on Shabbat in Modi'in. "I am not familiar with the details," Shaked said. "In principle, I am in favor of the Gavison-Medan Covenant. Businesses are not to open on Shabbat."

Summing up her tenure at the Justice Ministry, Shaked said, "We did a serious job of selecting judges, and we also acted to appoint judges with a conservative outlook."

Flash 90 New Right leadership

Shaked admitted the failure of the passage of the Override Clause bill. The amendment would have allowed the Knesset to reenact a law rejected by the Supreme Court, on condition that the final version of the law established the ability of a 61-MK majority to enact overriding legislation.

She explained, "It was impossible to make any change in the Basic Law of Human Dignity and Liberty, because Kahlon was given a veto, so right now it all depends on what happens in the next coalition. I hope that it will be possible to change basic laws in the next coalition and advance the Overrule Clause."

In response to a question about the position she presented about the Duma investigations, Shaked replied, "I did not say that no force was used unnecessarily, and I spoke with the Attorney General and the head of the Shin Bet, and I only said that everything was done by law."

In reply to a question about the Prime Minister's investigations, Shaked clarified that the issue is not her responsibility. "I trust the Attorney General; he is a decent and honest man, and I respect his decision. Even if he decided beforehand on an indictment against Netanyahu there is another long procedure of hearing and then we will learn the facts. Today we get our information only from leaks."

Unfiltered: New Right candid video of leadership day-to-day (Hebrew):

Shaked was also asked about the organization of her party ahead of the elections and noted, "We have finished writing a new platform for the party - an economic platform of the Right. Throughout the term of office, we have carried out tremendous social activities, but unfortunately the media speak only about the political issue." On the minority of men in the party compared to a majority of women, Shaked said, "I hope that in the end it will be half and half, men and women."

Asked whether she sees herself as a candidate for prime minister in the future, she replied, "After the Netanyahu era, the best is Bennett and then everything is open. We definitely think that the New Right is a platform for the country's leadership, and what was is not what will be. Look what happened to Labor, today it is the smallest party in the Left bloc. So what was is not what will be."