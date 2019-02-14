Netanyahu and US Secretary of State speak with reporters at Warsaw conference on Middle East, addressing Iranian threat.

Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed reporters with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday, the second day of the “Ministerial to promote a future of peace and security in the Middle East” hosted by the US and Poland in Warsaw.

“Yesterday was a historical turning point,” Netanyahu said. “In a room of some 60 foreign ministers and representatives of dozens of governments, an Israeli prime minister and the foreign ministers of leading Arab countries stood together and spoke with unusual force, clarity and unity, against the common threat of the Iranian regime.”

“I think this marks a change and an important understanding of what threatens our future and what we have to do to secure it, and the possibilities of cooperation that extend beyond security to every realm of life for the peoples of the Middle East.

“This happened here in Warsaw, and my conclusion is that it must continue in other forms for the same purpose,” Netanyahu added.

Pompeo thanked Netanyahu for his presence at the conference. Addressing a reporter who asked him if the summit dealt with “the ways to combat or fight Iran like Prime Minister Netanyahu said yesterday,” Pompeo responded that “You can’t achieve peace and stability in the Middle East without confronting Iran. It’s just not possible.”

“They’re a malign influence in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, the three H’s - the Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah - these are real threats,” Pompeo elaborated. “There are others as well, but you can’t get peace in the Middle East without pushing back against Iran.”