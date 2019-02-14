Senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub blasts Warsaw conference, says Netanyahu's presence is to "remind us of the Holocaust".

Senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub attacked the Warsaw Conference on Peace and Security in the Middle East and said that the fact that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is welcomed at the conference is to "remind us of the Holocaust" and that "there is an Israeli Auschwitz to massacre Palestinians."

Rajoub’s comments were made in an interview with the Saudi-owned Al-Hadath TV and reported by Palestinian Media Watch (PMW). Rajoub posted a video of the interview to his Facebook page.

"[If] there will be cocktail parties and toasts with [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu and the Arabs we will indeed view it as a mistake and a knife [in the back]... They are welcoming Netanyahu in Warsaw in order to remind us of the Holocaust and Auschwitz. In every city in Palestine, from Rafah to Jenin, there is an Israeli Auschwitz to massacre Palestinians," he charged.

Rajoub also holds the following positions: Head of the PLO Supreme Council for Sport and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Palestinian Football Association, Chairman of the Palestine Olympic Committee, Chairman of the Palestinian Scout Association.

This is not the first time that he has made anti-Israel statements. Rajoub has in the past said that Jews deserved the genocide inflicted on them by the Nazis. Prior to that he declared that if the PA had a nuclear bomb, it would use it against Israel.

In one incident, Rajoub was filmed as he verbally confronted Border Police officers at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron, telling one of them to "shut up, go to hell."

He has also taken advantage of his position as head of the Palestinian Football Association and has attempted to force FIFA to ban six Israeli teams based in Judea and Samaria. He claims that their presence there is in breach of FIFA statutes, which forbids another member association playing on another territory without permission.

After FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced his organization would not intervene in the issue, Rajoub accused FIFA of caving to Israeli pressure.

More recently, Rajoub was suspended for a year from FIFA for inciting hatred and violence, after he called on soccer fans to target the Argentinian Soccer Association and burn jerseys and pictures of Lionel Messi when he was scheduled to play a friendly game in Israel.