Prof. Dan Ben David wonders if Israel’s “culture of shortcuts” is a recipe for a future economic crisis.

With just under two months to elections, Israelis are asking themselves if life is good here.

Prof. Dan Ben David, head of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research, sharts some insight.

In this episode, we learn about the current status of the domestic economy and whether this trend can be maintained. We wonder if Israel’s “culture of shortcuts” is a recipe for a future economic crisis.

Also on this episode: Are the haredi and Arab sectors really lagging behind in the workforce? And how can the housing issue be solved?

When relating to the upcoming elections: Do Israelis also vote with their wallets?

Before wrapping up, we check if Israel is still the Start-Up Nation and look at whether the country has a poverty problem.