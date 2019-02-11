'Khan al-Ahmar is an example of national struggle'

Walid Assaf, chairman of the Palestinian Authority's Commission against the Wall and Settlements, said that the growth Israeli communities in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem constitutes the greatest danger for the establishment of a Palestinian state. He also accused Israel of accelerating the pace settlement expansion over the past two years.

Speaking at a conference on settlements and the struggle against normalization, held at the Jordanian Lawyers’ Union in Aman, Assaf said that the Palestinian Authority's efforts to curb Israeli construction in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem relied on support from across the Arab world. He also said that Jordan plays a central role in supporting the 'Palestinian struggle', as well as backing the PA's opposition to President Donald Trump's yet-to-be-released Middle East peace plan.

Assaf declared the struggle to preserve Khan al-Ahmar, an illegal Bedouin settlement east of Jerusalem slated for evacuation, is an example of the greater national struggle against Israel, and how cooperation between the local residents and foreign volunteers, diplomatic activities, advocacy activities and legal proceedings at the International Criminal Court in the Hague all played a role in furthering the PA's agenda.