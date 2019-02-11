Paintings attributed to Hitler fail to sell at German auction

Five watercolors attributed to Nazi dictator do not sell in auction in Nuremberg, possibly over fears they could be fakes.

Five watercolors attributed to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler from his early days as a struggling artist have failed to sell at an auction in the southern German city of Nuremberg, possibly over fears they could be fakes, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

No bids were received on the paintings, which had starting prices of between 19,000 euros ($21,500) and 45,000 euros ($50,900), according to the Nuremberger Nachrichten newspaper.

Hitler tried to enroll in the Vienna Academy of Arts as a young man but was rejected for lack of talent.

He continued painting, however, and copied landscapes from post cards which he sold to tourists.

In 2015, 14 original works of art by Hitler went up for auction in southern Germany.

Several of Hitler's works have previously been put up for auction in Germany, with a 1914 watercolor selling for $161,000 in November 2014.

Five additional Hitler paintings have gone for between $5,600 to $90,000 at auction.

Three days before Saturday's auction, noted AP, prosecutors seized 63 other paintings attributed to Hitler from the auction house to investigate allegations they were fakes.

In Berlin last month, prosecutors seized three other Hitler watercolors after receiving a complaint questioning their authenticity.