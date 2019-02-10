‘Juden!’ spray painted in yellow on window of Paris bagel shop

The word “Juden!” was spray painted in yellow across the window of a bagel shop in Paris.

The vandalism was discovered on Saturday morning on a Bagelstein shop in the 4th District of Paris.

Many Parisians took to Twitter to express their horror, the French-language Huffington Post reported.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner tweeted late Saturday night “An anti-Semitic tag in the middle of Paris. One too many. ‘Juden’ in yellow letters, as if the most tragic lessons of history no longer enlighten our consciences. Our answer: To do everything to condemn the author of this ignominy. Our honor: Do not let him get away with it.”

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux called the graffiti “dirty anti-Semitism in the streets of the city of light. ”

Fourth District Mayor Ariel Weil, who is Jewish, tried to treat the incident with humor, tweeting: “Not offended by some nostalgia of the Reich and Vichy. We enjoy humor, bagels and view. And you?

The managers of the restaurant filed a police report on Saturday, according to LeParisian. Police came immediately to the restaurant in the center of the capital, according to the report.

Some tried to link the incident to Yellow Vest protesters, who were blamed with setting fire on Saturday to the home of the president of the French National Assembly, and vandalism in front of the National Assembly building. The Yellow Vests began in the fall as a series of protests against a hike on fuel prices but has been mired since in countless instances of violence against police and a substantial amount of anti-Semitic hate speech.