Netanyahu: Deduction of terror salaries - next Sunday

PM commits to bringing decision for cabinet approval in a week. "Let nobody doubt, the funds will be deducted at the start of next week."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, delivered remarks at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning.

On the murder of the late Ori Ansbacher:

"Last Thursday the late Ori Ansbacher was brutally murdered. I would like to commend the security forces that worked with exemplary speed and apprehended the murderer within several hours. Sooner or later, in this case sooner, the long arm of Israel will reach all those who hurt us and we will settle accounts with them.

"For myself, the Cabinet and the entire people of Israel, I would like to send our sincerest heartfelt condolences to the Ansbacher family in their terrible grief."

On the law to deduct terrorists' salaries:

"By the end of the week, the staff work necessary for implementing the law on deducting terrorists' salaries will be completed. Next Sunday I will convene the Security Cabinet and we will approve the necessary decision to deduct the funds. Let nobody doubt, the funds will be deducted, at the start of next week."

On the Prime Minister's flight to the Warsaw conference:

"This week I will leave for the peace and security conference in Warsaw. I will meet there with US Vice President Mike Pence, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and additional leaders.

The first issue on the agenda is Iran – how to continue preventing it from entrenching in Syria, how to thwart its aggression in the region and, above all, how to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons."

On the bus accident on Route 443:

"I was updated a short while ago on the severe accident on Route 443. I support the security and rescue forces who are engaged in rescuing and treating the injured. We are all praying for the injured."