Another Murder. Where is the Outcry

צילום: באדיבות המשפחה Ori Ansbacher The brutal murder of 19 year old Ori Ansbacher has sent shock waves through Israel but where is the outcry? This cannot go on. This is not how civilization works.



We do not accept the same old answers. There has to be a reassessment of who we are and where we are going. Ori Ansbacher was murdered not far from the Biblical Zoo in Southwestern Jerusalem.



I got a phone call from a prominent Rabbi about Ori. He was extremely distraught. He was in tears. He was shattered. He was searching for answers.



Unfortunately, the world has become numb to these terrible and devastating murders. The families and friends live in pain the rest of their lives. We the Jewish People must act.



I spoke to the uncle of Ari Fuld recently as well. We must have zero tolerance for the murder of Jews. He said as long as the Arabs are taught hate and to kill the Jew from the day they are born they will never stop. The PA’s textbooks have never been changed. They still continue to poison their youth with abhorrence of the Jew.



This is one of many things that must be corrected. The real answer lies with our political leaders. They have to have a backbone. They either fix the problem or they get rid of the problem.



Since the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993, the terror wave has continued unabated.



In 2000 when Yasir Arafat unleashed his “Rosh HaShanah War” against the Jews there was a seismic shift in Israeli attitudes. It actually helped the Super Hawk Ariel Sharon get elected as Prime Minister. No one thought that would ever happen.



Unfortunately, despite continued terrorism and “pay to slay” shenanigans by Mahmoud Abbas, attitudes seem to be weakening again. The rise of Benny Gantz’s Hosen L’Yisrael Party is a case in point. It is mind boggling that after all that Israel has suffered by Ariel Sharon’s unilateral pullout from Gaza, Benny Gantz has the gall to say “it should be a model for the future.” “We need to take the lessons of disengagement from the Gaza Strip and implement them in other places.” How after thousands of rockets from Gaza can anyone say this?



This is precisely the problem. How can Benny Gantz get away with saying such an absurdity. No one is held accountable. Thousands of Jews have been murdered since 1993 and still there is no accountability. I assure you there will be some day. Hopefully that day is now.



It is very convenient to blame the perpetrator(s) but few have actually looked at who in leadership is responsible for the murders of so many innocents including Ori Ansbacher.



The Labor Prty and the Left in Israel bear the brunt of the responsibility since they were the ones who orchestrated the Oslo Accords. One could start to point fingers at Yossi Beilin and his mentor Shimon Peres who were the architects of the Oslo Accords. That would just be a start. There were many forces at work pushing for one of Israel’s worst agreements ever.



How anyone can vote for the Left in Israel is beyond me. The upcoming election in Israel will determine if we regress as a People or move forward. Further concessions will weaken Israel and increase terrorism. That has been the lesson for the past 26 years.



The Oslo Accords placed a hostile enemy directly in our midst. The Left gave guns to the PA. This was a radical experiment that failed. We are now dealing with the consequences of a major blunder. Unfortunately, to this very day not everyone in Israel sees it that way. That is a serious problem.



As long as a hostile entity is in control of lands intertwined, interspersed and bordering on Israel terrorism will continue. As long as the PA’s textbooks continue to call for the destruction of Israel, terrorism will continue. As long as the world continues the same narrative that has failed for the past 26 years, terrorism will continue. The mother of Ori Ansbacher, said at the funeral “Thank you my Ori” Thank you for 19 and a half years of light and joy.”



Perhaps, Ori Ansbacher will become the Anne Frank of modern Israel? Perhaps, our leaders will say she is the very last to be murdered. It is time for drastic action. I pray that it comes speedily.

