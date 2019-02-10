20.5% of Israeli Jews say PM doesn't have to resign if indicted

Survey indicates that only a small portion of the Jewish population thinks that the PM does not have to resign in case of an indictment.

A survey conducted by the Geocartography Institute for the B’Sheva newspaper’s 16th Jerusalem Conference shows that only a small portion (20.5%) of the Jewish population in Israel thinks that the prime minister should not resign in case of an indictment.

Among the Arab population, the situation is more pronounced, only 4% think the prime minister should remain in office in case of an indictment. 53% of the Arab public think that the prime minister should resign anyway.

The study was conducted in the framework of an online survey representing 506 respondents aged 18 and over who constitute a national sample of this population in the State of Israel. (Jewish and Arab sectors were sampled as part of the population).

The survey was conducted during the last week of January 2019, with the maximum statistical error range in the representative sample being 4.4%+ with a statistical significance of 95%.