Professor Simcha Goldin, father of Lt. Goldin, attacks the entire political system for not returning kidnapped soldiers and civilians.

Hundreds took part in the weekly event, Order of Hadar, organized by Lieutenant Hadar Goldin’s parents, demanding the return of their son and a second soldier, Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul. The two were kidnapped by Hamas at the end of Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014.

The event on Friday marked their 42nd week in a row. Last week’s event took place in the Shukda Forest, in the vicinity of the “Red South” Festival.

During the event, Professor Simcha Goldin, father of Lt. Goldin attacked the entire political system.

“We find ourselves four and a half years after Tzuk Eitan (Protective Edge), the entire top echelon of the State of Israel, who conducted the war in the government and the army are now running in the election.

Bibi, [Naftali] Bennett, [Yair] Lapid, Benny Gantz, Bogie [Ayalon], Orna Baribai and Rafi Peretz. This has has not ended yet, because the enemy in Gaza [still] have two soldiers who have not returned home. Therefore, even during the elections, no politician can wave the flag, because as long as there are two soldiers and two civilians in Gaza, the flag is humiliated.”

Prof. Goldin added, “All the people I mentioned promised us that they would be involved in bringing Hadar home, but they did not fulfill their commitment and their word.”

As part of the event, hundreds of Israelis were photographed with arrow shaped signs pointing to Gaza with the slogan “They are [so] close”.