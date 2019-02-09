Poll: Jewish Home does not pass electoral threshold

Despite new leader, Jewish Home's implosion in the polls continues. Survey finds Religious Zionist party would not make it into Knesset.

A poll conducted for Hadashot's "Meet the Press" shows the Likud winning 32 seats in the upcoming elections in April.

Following the Likud is Benny Gantz's Hosen L'Yisrael Party with 22 seats, Yesh Atid with 11, Naftali Bennett's New Right with 8, Labor with 7, and the haredi United Torah Judaism also getting 7.

Ahmed Tibi's Ta'al got 7 seats, Shas rose to 6 seats, Meretz earned five, along with Kulanu, Yisrael Beytenu, and the Arab-Israeli Joint List. Meanwhile, a slew of right wing parties did not cross the electoral threshold, including the Jewish Home, National Union, Otzma Yehudit, and Zehut.

The survey was conducted among 503 respondents representing a sample of the entire adult population in Israel.

To enter the Knesset, a party list must get at least 3.25% of all valid votes, or approximately 140,000 to 145,000, given projections of likely voter turnout. Any party which fails to receive more than 3.25% of the vote is denied representation in the Knesset – even if it received enough votes for one, two, or even three seats.

A poll on Friday found that right and center-right would suffer greater net losses from parties failing to cross the electoral threshold.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu party, which won 10 seats in 2015, would plummet to just 3 if new elections were held today – and fail to cross the threshold.

In addition, former Defense Minister Avidgor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, which won six seats in 2015, would fall to just three mandates, and also fail to cross the threshold.

If the Jewish Home and National Union lists, which ran together in 2013 and 2015, fail to reach an agreement for a joint run, each faction would receive enough votes for just two seats apiece – and fail to enter the Knesset.

The right-wing Otzma Yehudit, led by former Kach party activists Michael Ben-Ari and Baruch Marzel, would receive enough votes for three seats, but fail to cross the threshold, while Eli Yishai’s Yahad would receive votes equivalent to two seats.

Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut would also receive enough votes for two seats.