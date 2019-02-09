Police: Rumors of brutal way Ansbacher was killed are unfounded

Authorities decry wave of rumors on social media detailing the brutal way Ori Ansbacher was murdered.

Police published a rare statement on Friday evening denouncing rumors on social media regarding how Ori Ansbacher was killed.

"Since the murder that took place on Wednesday, various reports have been published, particularly on social media about the circumstances of the murder, including irresponsible horror descriptions," the statement said.

"We make it clear that these publications are baseless, and harm both the dignity of the victim and the honor of the family, while misleading the public, and we call on the public not to spread false rumors or disinformation about the murder."

While the police did not say which rumors are false, messages rocketed around Israel on Friday describing contradictory circumstances of Ansbacher's death. The 19 year-old Tekoa native was killed on Wednesday in Jerusalem's Ein Yael forest, allegedly by 29-year-old Hevron native Arafat Afariah.

The Shin Bet security service said that Afariah set out from Beit Jalah armed with a knife on Wednesday and attacked Ansbacher, killing her.