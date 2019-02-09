Bickering between Yesh Atid and Hosen L'Yisrael

Lawmakers from Yesh Atid and Benny Gantz's Hosen L'Yisrael traded barbs on Saturday amid talks of a merger between the two sides.

At the cultural event in Be'er Sheva, Yesh Atid MK Meir Cohen said, "I do not want to tell you about Bogie [Ya'alon's] embarrassing shopping trip to all the parties, including the Yesh Atid party just two months ago."

"He made an embarrassing shopping trip of a high-ranking politician," Cohen continued. "If he got everything he wanted, he would go after Yair Lapid everywhere - the moment we told him 'no,' he attacks Lapid".

Hosen L'Yisrael said in response that "It is unfortunate that there are those in Yesh Atid who are under pressure and spreading falsehoods. Ya’alon did not ask to join Yesh Atid, the discussion dealt only with checking the possibility of a tie-up between the parties."

The statement added that "we hope that Meir Cohen will internalize there is a future in alliances. There is no future in lies."

Gantz has surged in the polls ever since his campaign kickoff, with polls bumping his party to as much as 23 seats. One poll found that a potential union between Gantz and Lapid would catapult them past the Likud with 35 seats, allowing them to form the next government.

However, negotiations between the two have reportedly stagnated as Gantz and Lapid are both loath to vacate the top spot.