Bloomberg to decide on presidential run by end of the month

Former New York City Mayor says he has three more weeks to decide whether to run for president in 2020.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that he would decide by the end of the month whether to seek the presidency, CBS News reports.

Bloomberg, one of the richest men in the world, has been openly contemplating a Democratic White House bid since late last year.

Bloomberg, who registered as a Democrat in October of 2018, has said he would self-fund a 2020 presidential campaign.

In an interview with The Associated Press Friday, Bloomberg said he has "three more weeks" to make his decision in line with his plan to announce his intentions before the end of February.

He also rejected a recent report suggesting he likely wouldn't run if former Vice President Joe Biden enters the race.

"My decision doesn't depend on what other people are going to do," Bloomberg said. "My decision depends on whether or not I think I can make a difference."

Should he decide to run, Bloomberg would be joining a crowded field of Democratic candidates.

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has announced she would seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and recently launched her campaign in her hometown of Oakland this week.

Her announcement came after two of her Democratic Senate colleagues — Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) — recently announced presidential exploratory committees.

Last week, Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) also announced that he would seek the Democratic nomination in 2020.

Biden is reportedly also considering a run for president in 2020. He recently claimed he is the “most qualified” person to serve as president, fueling speculation that he might make a 2020 bid for the White House.

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who ran in the Democratic primaries ahead of the last presidential elections but lost to Hillary Clinton, has already indicated he is considering another presidential run in 2020.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke is also contemplating running and said earlier in the week he would announce his decision "very soon," according to CBS News.

