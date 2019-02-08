Growing suspicion: Teen's murder was nationalistically motivated

Israel Police continuing to investigate brutal murder of 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher. A gag order has been imposed on the investigation.

The victim and the scene of the murder

Israel Police are continuing to investigate the brutal murder of 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher, whose remains were found in the Ein Yael area next to the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem Thursday night.

There is a growing suspicion that the murder was nationalistically motivated. A gag order has been imposed on the investigation and its details.

Earlier on Friday, the Israel Police urged the public not to spread false rumors about the circumstances surrounding Ansbacher’s death, after several posts were made on social media with purported details of the murder.

"In the past 24 hours, various social media publications have been disseminated about the murder of Ori Ansbacher in Ein Yael, including descriptions from the scene of the murder. These are unfounded publications that harm both the dignity of the victim and the honor of the family while misleading the public."

"The Israel Police is acting from the moment of the incident using all the tools and means available to it. We urge the public not to spread false rumors or misinformation from unauthorized entities," said the police.

On Friday afternoon, hundreds gathered at the Tekoa cemetery in the eastern Gush Etzion area south of Jerusalem to pay their respects to Ansbacher as she was laid to rest.

Ansbacher is survived by her parents, Rabbi Gadi and Noa Ansbacher, and her siblings Tama, Tal, David, and Shuva.

