Secular Israeli 'yeshiva' offers classes in California

Israeli organization which operates chain of 'secular yeshivas' launches classes in San Francisco Bay Area.

An organization that operates secular yeshivas in four Israeli cities is expanding to the United States.

Bina: The Jewish Movement for Social Change has begun offering text-based learning classes in Palo Alto, California, as a test market in opening up in other cities in the U.S., Jweekly reported.

The classes will be offered at the Oshman Family JCC. The yeshiva offers a study option for secular Jews who are looking for a Jewish home from which to practice social action.

Bina is the Hebrew word for wisdom.