Secular Israeli 'yeshiva' offers classes in California

An organization that operates secular yeshivas in four Israeli cities is expanding to the United States.
Bina: The Jewish Movement for Social Change has begun offering text-based learning classes in Palo Alto, California, as a test market in opening up in other cities in the U.S., Jweekly reported.
The classes will be offered at the Oshman Family JCC. The yeshiva offers a study option for secular Jews who are looking for a Jewish home from which to practice social action.
Bina is the Hebrew word for wisdom.
