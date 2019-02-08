Aliyah: The way to overall mental health

Israel has the environment most suitable for a Jew to be in.

Dr. Sam Minskoff,

French aliyah (file)
French aliyah (file)
Marc Israel Sellem/Flash 90

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses how the Jew thrives best when he or she lives in Israel.

An illustration is given indicating improvement in overall mental health.

Tags:Radio, Aliyah Trail

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top