Poll: Likud-32 seats, Gantz-24

Likud would have 8-seat lead over Benny Gantz's Israeli resilience party if elections were held today, new poll finds.

The Likud party holds an eight-seat lead over former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz's Israeli Resilience party, according to a new poll published Thursday evening

The survey, which was conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs, showed that if the elections were held today, the Likud would win 32 Knesset seats while the Israeli Resilience party would place second with 24 mandates.

The Yesh Atid party would receive 10 Knesset seats, while the New Right party would receive nine.

The Joint Arab List would receive seven seats while Ahmad Tibi's Ta'al party would receive six seats. The joint list of the Jewish Home and National Union factions would receive six seats.

The Labor party would fall to five seats, as would the Shas party. Yisrael Beiteinu, Kulanu, and Meretz would all receive four seats apiece, while Tzipi Livni's Hatnuah party would not cross the electoral threshold.

The survey was conducted among 761 respondents and has a margin of error of 3.7%