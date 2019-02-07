Oren Hazan wants to join Otzma Yehudit

Bad-boy lawmaker Oren Hazan is attempting to land himself a Knesset spot with the far-right Otzma Yehudit after failing to get a realistic spot on the Likud's list in Tuesday's primaries.

Associates have Hazan have reached out to Otzma Yehudit's leadership to discuss the lawmaker's possibilities with the party.

The report was confirmed by Otzma Yehudit, who said that it was examining the possibility of adding Hazan to their list "out of responsibility for the votes of the ideological right, and unlike certain parties who prefer to ignore the responsibility for tens of thousands of votes that could be lost, thus repeating the disaster in 1992 and bringing about the support of a leftist government".

Otzma Yehudit was apparently referring to the National Union party, which it has been negotiating with to run together in the next elections. Recent reports said that talks have stalled amid opposition from National Union member Orit Struk to the merger.

Key to the potential union is a fear that tens of thousands of right-wing votes will go to waste. In both the 2015 and 2013 Knesset elections, various iterations of what is now Otzma Yehudit barely missed the electoral threshold, throwing away three Knesset seats that would have otherwise gone to other right-wing parties.

Otzma Yehudit, led by former Kach movement activists Michael Ben-Ari, Baruch Marzel, and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, has been linked with the ideology of Jewish Defense League founder and former Knesset Member Rabbi Meir Kahane. Rabbi Kahane advocated the expulsion of Arab residents of Israel, and was barred from the Knesset in 1988, after serving one term.