Watch: Frightened horses gallop down highway

Two horses were filmed galloping down Route 44 near Tzrifin and the Assaf Harofeh Hospital. The incident was caught on cameras belonging to the Netivei Israel company.

Police cars were mobilized to evacuate the frightened horses from the road toward the nearby fields.

"This type of incident constitutes an immediate danger to the road's users, as injury to an animal of this magnitude could be fatal on a high-speed road," said Li Valencia, head of control at the Netivei Israel National Movement's management center.

"As soon as the incident was monitored, we rushed to contact the police station's traffic department. Fortunately, the horses were evacuated from the road to the nearby fields and thus saved the lives [of the motorists] and the lives of the two frightened horses," she said.

Valencia asked that Israelis immediately report any similar incident. "Please help us save lives by reporting road hazards in a telephone call to the number 2120 *, Netivei Israel's National Traffic Management Center."