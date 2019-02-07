Dagan: Right must unite to prevent Oslo 2

Samaria Regional Council head says if right0-wing parties in danger of not reaching the Knesset do not unite the left could seize power.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan called on the right to unite in the face of former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz's rise in the polls.

"Complacency is dangerous," Dagan warned. "For a long time the right was in power, and some of us forgot the mistakes of the past. It cannot be that, due to narrow considerations of people's egos, the right-wing parties risk losing the leadership. This is the time for responsibility and unity. I call on the right-wing parties - the Jewish Home, the National Union, Otzma Yehudit, Zehut, and the Yachad party - to speak and unite."

Dagan stressed that this unification is necessary "for the sake of the Land of Israel, and in order to prevent further uprooting and damage to the integrity of the Land of Israel. We cannot see an Oslo 2 scenario happening here before our eyes. This is the time to unite against the danger of the Left."

Dagan said that at least three right-wing parties are in danger of not crossing the threshold, the Jewish Home, Otzma Yehudit, and Zehut, which could lead to the loss of critical seats and the election of Gantz as the next Prime Minister of Israel.