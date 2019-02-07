Suspect in murder of Kadouri couple released

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court announced on Thursday that a suspect had been arrested three weeks ago in connection with the murder of Tamar and Yehuda Kadouri in their home in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The suspect was arrested the day after the couple's bodies were discovered and his detention was extended several times. He released from detention today.

All the details of the investigation are subject to a gag which will expire next week. However, the details of the suspect's arrest and release were were cleared for publication today.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, who represents the Kadouri family, said in response to the release, "Unfortunately, the suspect was not interrogated by the Shin Bet and it seems that they treated him with silk gloves and did not make it difficult for him."

"The family feels that they have not exhausted the procedure against the suspect, but in any case the family is praying that the truth will come out and that the police will continue to investigate the horrific murder of their parents, the Kadouri couple.