Soccer team owner: I have decided to enter politics

Alona Barkat, the owner of Hapoel Beer Sheva soccer team, announced that she is joining the New Right party.

Barkat addressed fans at the team’s Turner Stadium in Beer Sheva.



"Dear fans, I stand here with great excitement over my decision to embark on a new path. It is important for me to clarify that I will continue to stand behind the team, its budgets and its contracts."



"I decided to accept the call to enter the political field. To prevent even the appearance of mixing politics and sports, I have decided to transfer management rights to Assi Rahamim. I will continue to transfer budgets and support Hapoel Beer Sheva," she said.

Barkat is the wife of Eli Barkat, a high-tech entrepreneur and controlling shareholder of the Meitav Dash investment house. He is the brother of former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, who was chosen this week for the Likud list for the next Knesset.

Alona Barkat acquired Hapoel Beer Sheva in 2007 and over the past three years has made it the leading soccer team in Israel, with three consecutive wins in the State Championship.

Among others joining the New Right list are journalist Caroline Glick, Col. (res.) Matan Kahana and social activist Shirley Pinto.