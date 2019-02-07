New Jersey-based Imam Mateen Khan said during a lecture at the Muslim Center of Middlesex County, NJ, (MCMC) that liberalism is a philosophy that requires everybody to adopt it, and which holds that those who don't accept liberalism are a threat, reports Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Giving the example of Afghanistan, which he said the U.S. invaded under the pretext of empowering Afghani women, Khan said that those who don't accept liberalism are forced to accept it with the pretext of women's rights, LGBT rights, and combating intolerance. He said that liberals want Muslims to allow them to exercise their freedom of speech to insult the Prophet Muhammad.

Later in the lecture, Khan said that the Jews in Europe had been hated and used as a scapegoat because Europeans were antisemitic. He then claimed that some Israeli psychologists had written that the Zionists had successfully convinced the Europeans to hate the Arabs and Palestinians – who he explained are also Semitic – instead of the Jews, by telling them that the Palestinians are the backwards, monotheistic Semites who should really be hated.

The lecture was uploaded to MCMC's YouTube channel on December 30, 2018.