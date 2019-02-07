Report: Soccer team owner Alona Barkat to join New Right list

Businesswoman Alona Barkat, owner of Hapoel Beer Sheva soccer team, will join the New Right list led by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, the Calcalist newspaper reported on Thursday.



According to the report, Bennett and Shaked offered Barkat third place on their Knesset list, and Barkat responded positively to their proposal. Barkat is expected to hold a press conference later today. The New Right party refused to confirm the report.



Barkat is the wife of Eli Barkat, a high-tech entrepreneur and controlling shareholder of the Meitav Dash investment house. He is the brother of former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, who was chosen this week for the Likud list for the next Knesset.



Alona Barkat acquired Hapoel Beer Sheva in 2007 and over the past three years has made it the leading soccer team in Israel, with three consecutive wins in the State Championship.

Among those joining the New Right list are journalist Caroline Glick, Col. (res.) Matan Kahana and social activist Shirley Pinto.