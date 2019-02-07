PA to Netanyahu: Stop lying

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ bureau on Wednesday fired back at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who had earlier pointed out that Abbas wished Benny Gantz success in the upcoming elections.

"His words about the fact that Abu Mazen congratulated Gantz never happened. Mr. Netanyahu, there is an adage in Arabic which says, 'You can lie to the dead, but not to the living.' Please stop spreading lies in the name of Abu Mazen," said Abbas’ bureau, as quoted by Army Radio.

Netanyahu’s comments about Abbas came after the PA chairman’s spokesman welcomed comments made by Gantz seemingly defending the Gaza Disengagement and expressing an openness to future evictions of Jews in Judea and Samaria. The spokesman said that Gantz’s remarks, made in an interview with Yediot Aharonot, were “encouraging, if he succeeds and he sticks to this opinion.”

Netanyahu, in a video released after the publication of the results in the Likud primaries, said he was satisfied with the results and then added, "But the trouble is that Abu Mazen [Abbas] is also pleased, because Benny Gantz said today that he will carry out a second Disengagement in Judea and Samaria and Abu Mazen wished him success in the elections.”

''So we must go together, win these elections and prevent this. This is the real essence of the elections: A leftist government headed by Benny Gantz or a Likud government headed by me," the prime minister added.