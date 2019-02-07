Survey: Shaked is the most respected politician

For the second year in a row, Justice Minister chosen as most esteemed politician.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, leader of the New Right party, is the most esteemed politician in Israel, according to a survey conducted by the Lady Globes magazine through the New Wave Research Group headed by Ofer Levy.

According to the survey, Shaked was chosen as the most respected figure by the public by a majority of 18%. This is an increase in the Justice Minister's popularity compared to last year when she was also chosen as the most popular politician. Last year, Shaked led with 16%.

This indicates a significant strengthening of the minister. By gender, Shaked received 26% among men and 17% among women.

MK Orly Levy-Abekasis came in second with 13%, followed by Miri Regev with 12%, and opposition leader MK Shelly Yechimovich with 6%. Tzipi Livni, Stav Shafir, Merav Michaeli and Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg round out the list.

The survey, which was conducted on the basis of assisted advertisements, was conducted in early January through a representative online sample of 604 respondents aged 18 and over, representing the entire population of Israel which surfs the Internet, including the Arab sector. The survey examined the public assessment of the prominent Knesset members in the various parties.