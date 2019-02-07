AG squeezed by both sides

ILTV speaks with Adv. Simcha Rothman, legal advisor at "Meshilut,"about the recent tensions regarding the Netanyahu investigation.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit
Amit Shabi/Flash90

