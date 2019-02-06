IDF responds following rocket attack from Gaza

An IDF tank on Wednesday attacked a Hamas position in the southern Gaza Strip, in response to the launching of a rocket into Israeli territory.



The rocket exploded near a community in the Eshkol Regional Council. No one was hurt.



Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman responded: "Once again, the imaginary quiet on the border of the Gaza Strip has been violated. The confrontation is unpreventable. There is no need to wait for human lives on our side.”

“We must return to a policy of targeted killings and massive damage to terrorist infrastructure,” Liberman said.