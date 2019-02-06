House Intel Committee postpones testimony of ex-Trump lawyer

“In the interests of the investigation, Michael Cohen’s testimony has been postponed until February 28th,” cmte Chairman Adam Schiff says.

The House Intelligence Committee postponed a closed-door testimony from President Donald Trump’s former lawyer that had been scheduled for Friday, according to the committee’s chairman.

“In the interests of the investigation, Michael Cohen’s testimony has been postponed until February 28th,” Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We look forward to his testimony on Feb. 28 and Mr. Cohen has been fully cooperative with us and we hope and expect that will continue. But we felt it was in the investigation’s interest that we postpone to that date.”

In December 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes related to the 2016 presidential campaign.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts of bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance law violations.

And, in November, he pleaded guilty to lying under oath to Congress, as part of a plea bargain Cohen signed with special prosecutor Robert Muller, who is investigating suspicions of Russia's illegal involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen has been cooperating with Mueller’s team and provided him useful information related to the Trump Organization and his contacts with the White House, according to the special counsel.

Cohen had also postponed an appearance before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee scheduled for February 7, claiming that Trump and his lawyer Rudolph Giuliani had made threats against his family.

He is scheduled to report to prison on March 6.