Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, a leader of the New Right party, is worried about President Trump's peace plan to be announced in the coming months and hopes that Prime Minister Netanyahu will be able to withstand the pressure that will be exerted on him.



"In April, Trump will present his diplomatic plan," Shaked said at a conference in Eilat. "As someone who opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state and does not want Jerusalem and Kfar Saba to become the ‘Judea and Samaria envelope,’ I am very concerned about this plan.”

"The big question is who will sit in the Netanyahu government during the presentation of the plan: Gantz and Lapid or us. Those who want ‘right’ should vote for the New Right. Let us shatter the illusions of the left - Netanyahu will be prime minister, and therefore the question in the elections is who will be Netanyahu's senior partner."



According to Shaked, Benny Gantz is a left-winger shielded by his advisers.

"I do not understand why people like him are ashamed of their positions. As a leader, you have to look straight at the public and state your positions."

The Justice Minister responded dismissively to the clarification from Gantz's party regarding the evacuation of settlements in Judea and Samaria: "It has already become a regular pattern of action. With the Nationality Law, Gantz spoke at first with the Druze about changing the Nationality Law and then issued a clarification. So too today regarding the evacuation of settlements - he spoke about unilateral steps and then issued a clarification. I suggest that Gantz look the public in the eye and say what his views are.”



"I do not think the alliance between Gantz and Ya'alon will last. This is an anti-Netanyahu alliance only," Shaked estimated.