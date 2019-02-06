Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein passes away

Rabbi Eckstein, president of the International Fellowship of Jews and Christians, passes away Wednesday at age 67.

Rabbi Yehiel Zvi Eckstein, founder and president of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, passed away at the age of 67.

The fellowship under its chairmanship raises about half a billion shekels each year for the State of Israel and for various Jewish causes.

Eckstein was on the Board of Governors of the Joint Distribution Committee, Keren Hayesod and the Jewish Agency. He wrote seven books, mainly on Christian-Jewish relations.

Rabbi Eckstein was born in Canada, and as a teenager studied at the MTA, the yeshiva High School of Yeshiva University. He then studied at the Kerem B'Yavneh yeshiva and then returned to Yeshiva University, where he was ordained by Rabbi Yosef Dov Soloveitchik and completed his bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. He served as a lecturer at Columbia University.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews established by Rabbi Eckstein raises funds mainly from Evangelical Christians who support Zionism in the United States and around the world, and some from donations from Jews around the world and Israelis. Since its establishment, the fellowship has raised more than 1.3 billion shekels for a variety of social projects in Israel.