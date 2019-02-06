US to acquire Iron Dome: 'An achievement for Israel'

US army notifies Defense Ministry of its decision to obtain Iron Dome for immediate use.

The US Army informed the Ministry of Defense of its decision to purchase Iron Dome systems for immediate use by the US Army.

The decision comes as part of an agreement between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benjamin Netanyahu said that "This is a great achievement for Israel, and yet another expression of the strengthening of our strong alliance with the US and an expression of Israel's rising status in the world. Israel has an Iron Dome and an iron fist. Our systems know how to deal with any threat, both in defense and in attack.

"I would not recommend our enemies to try us. "