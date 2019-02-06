Iranian TV report on drone and missile expo

Channel 1 TV (Iran) aired a report last week about a military exhibition that took place at the Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds in Tehran and was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The exhibition showed Iranian military equipment that the reporter described as "the power of 40 years of revolution."

Showing the drones, IRGC General Mohamed Azizi Delshaed, the top advisor to Iran's Defense Minister, explained the Mohajer 6 drones carry smart bombs and have been used against terrorists, and that the Shahed 171 drone is modeled on a captured American RQ171 drone and has a long range and low radar signature. According the report, this event was the first unveiling of the Shahed 171.