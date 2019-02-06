Bennett: 'Benny Gantz wants to expel more Jews from their homes'

'Benny Gantz msut not be allowed to become defense minister in next Netanyahu government,' warns Bennett.

New Right Chairman Minister Naftali Bennett responded to former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz's praises for the disengagement and the expulsion of thousands of Jews from Gush Katif and northern Samaria.

"Benny Gantz wants to expel more Jews from their homes in a unilateral disengagement from Judea and Samaria, and says the disengagement was 'successful'. Benny Gantz mustn't be defense minister in the next Netanyahu government.

"Gantz in Defense is a clear and immediate danger to the Land of Israel. We will see unprecedented strangulation of the settlements and after the Trump program's presented, only the New Right party will prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state."