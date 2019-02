Iran airs computer-generated animation of US aircraft carrier, four destroyers sunk by Iranian Ghadir-class submarine.

IRINN TV (Iran) last week aired a computer-generated animation of an American aircraft carrier and four destroyers being sunk by an Iranian Ghadir-class submarine, reports Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

At the end of the animation, a titled reading "40 Years [For the Iranian Revolution]" appears, and a narrator says: "Our Iran has the technology to manufacture very advanced Ghadir-class submarines."