House pushes bill to fund Holocaust education in schools

A bipartisan slate of House members introduced a bill that would grant money to Holocaust education in schools.

The Never Again Education Act would establish the Holocaust Education Assistance Program Fund in the U.S. Treasury. The bill would combine appropriated funds and private donations.

A release from the office of Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., one of the lead sponsors said the bill would “finance grants to public and private middle and high schools to help teachers develop and improve Holocaust education programs.”

The other lead sponsor is Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

The lead sponsors, launching the bill Monday at the Center for Jewish History in New York City, cited reports of a rise in anti-Semitism and a decline in awareness of the Holocaust.

“Anti-Semitism is on the rise around the world and here at home, and the memory of the Holocaust is fading for far too many Americans,” said Maloney, who launched a similar initiative in the last Congress which languished. “We can combat this by making sure we teach our students, tomorrow’s leaders, about the horrors of the Holocaust.”

Also present at the bill’s launch were representatives of Jewish advocacy groups and Israeli diplomats.