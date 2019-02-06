Hitler paintings to be auctioned

More than 30 paintings and drawings presumed to be work of Nazi dictator due to go on auction on Saturday.

More than 30 paintings and drawings signed "A. Hitler" and presumed to be the work of the Nazi dictator are due to go under the hammer at a Nuremburg auction house on Saturday, AFP reported on Tuesday.

The pictures will be sold at the German city's Weidler auction house, according to its website, which includes the listing of an Adolf Hitler "special auction" at the end of its sales catalogue.

The works include pictures either "signed or monogrammed by A. Hitler" and other furnishings, it said.

They are in a variety of styles and mediums.

"The items come from Austrian or rather European private ownership, originally from famous artists of the 3rd Reich, from heirs or from the estates of collectors," the catalogue says.

According to a report on the sale in the local Nurnberger Nachrichten newspaper, the starting prices vary from 130 euros ($150) for a charcoal sketch, "Weinberg Monastery", to 45,000 euros for a watercolor entitled "Ortschaft an Vorgebirgssee", a scene of a village near a mountain lake.

Hitler tried to enroll in the Vienna Academy of Arts as a young man but was rejected for lack of talent.

He continued painting, however, and copied landscapes from post cards which he sold to tourists.

In 2015, 14 original works of art by Hitler went up for auction in southern Germany.

Several of Hitler's works have previously been put up for auction in Germany, with a 1914 watercolor selling for $161,000 in November 2014.

Five additional Hitler paintings have gone for between $5,600 to $90,000 at auction.

The latest Nuremburg sale comes just two weeks after German police seized three watercolors presented as Hitler's works before they were due for auction in Berlin, claiming they were fakes, according to AFP.