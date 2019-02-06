Who will take responsibility for Eurovision security?

The supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest in the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in which he claimed that Netanyahu had breached a clear commitment that the State of Israel would finance and take responsibility for security arrangements at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

According to a report on Channel 12 News, the letter claimed that participating countries expressed concern over the security situation in Israel and over the fact that it is still not clear who will lead the security arrangements.

The supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest wrote to Netanyahu that it is inconceivable that the official security officials will not take part in securing the events.

In the letter he pleaded with Netanyahu to fulfill his commitment and to ensure that the government will fully fund the security arrangements.

The Prime Minister's Office said in response to the report that, following work on the issue by the police, the issue will be examined and budgetary sources will be determined.