Jewish groups welcome new US anti-Semitism envoy

Jewish groups on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s appointment of Elan Carr as the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism.

The Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, the nation’s largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, noted that Carr’s appointment comes as anti-Semitic incidents and attacks have been sharply increasing not only in the United States but also internationally. In a 2018 European report, about one-third of Jews in Europe said they’d been directly targeted by anti-Semitic harassment.

Said Orthodox Union President Mark “Moishe” Bane, “We wholeheartedly welcome this appointment of Mr. Carr. We appreciate that the President Trump recognizes the need to fill this post, particularly at a time when anti-Semitism has seen such a steep increase both at home and around the world. We are hopeful that Mr. Carr will succeed in working to curtail this dangerous trend.”

Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Allen Fagin added, “We strongly applaud the President’s choice of Mr. Carr for this critical position, particularly given his background as a prosecutor. We wish him every success in this most essential endeavor.”

Said Orthodox Union Executive Director for Public Policy Nathan Diament, “This appointment demonstrates that the President and our legislators not only understand the seriousness of the global increase in anti-Semitism but also demonstrates our country’s commitment to stopping anti-Semitism abroad.”

The National Council of Young Israel (NCYI) also praised the Trump administration’s selection of Carr.

“As the grandson of Holocaust survivors, a military veteran who fought terrorism, and an attorney who prosecuted gang-related crimes, Elan Carr brings a wealth of experience and a keen understanding of how to combat hate to this critical position,” said NCYI President Farley Weiss. “Having met Elan Carr and being familiar with his unwavering commitment to combatting anti-Semitism in the United States and around the world, I have no doubt that he is the right person for this important job and look forward to working together with him in his new role.”

“With anti-Semitism on the rise, it is essential that the United States continues to actively and aggressively take steps to tackle hate-mongering and bigotry,” added Weiss. “We are therefore grateful to President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for selecting a new Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism and filling this vital position with an individual who is stalwart in his dedication to eradicating anti-Semitism.”

Similarly, Arthur Stark, Chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said they warmly welcomed Carr’s appointment.

“We have known Mr. Carr for many years, most recently in his capacity as the devoted president of AEPi and member of the Conference of Presidents. Mr. Carr’s long record of involvement in Jewish communal work, supporting the State of Israel, and combating anti-Semitism is remarkable. He has the knowledge, commitment, and capabilities to successfully address the rising tide of anti-Semitism in its various forms in Europe and around the world. We look forward to working with him and his colleagues, Kenneth Marcus, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the Department of Education, former senator Sam Brownback, US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, and others in the administration devoted to fighting bigotry, hatred, and anti-Semitism. We wish him great success,” they said.