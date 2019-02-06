Stuck in the bureaucracy of receiving an inheritance from abroad?

Douglas Goldstein, CFP, and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., unravels the red tape surrounding inheritances from abroad.

Have you recently received an inheritance from abroad? Are you living in Israel but are a beneficiary to an account in the United States? Receiving an inheritance from abroad can be complicated. If you’re a beneficiary to an account in another country, there are some rules and regulations firms must follow.

The Inheritance Book was written for investors living in Israel receiving an inheritance from the United States. The book is a step-by-step guide for the inheritance process.

There are a series of steps an investor can take to make receiving their inheritance easier. Start the process today. Download the free resource How to Claim an Inheritance from Abroad on The Goldstein on Gelt show notes.